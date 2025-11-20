403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Women Face Higher Risk of AI-Driven Job Loss
(MENAFN) Women are experiencing a disproportionate threat of unemployment due to artificial intelligence (AI) and are 20% less inclined than men to utilize generative AI tools, a recent study indicates.
Experts are cautioning that women could "get left behind" by technological progress after research revealed they are twice as likely to occupy roles at risk from AI, a media outlet reported on Wednesday.
The analysis highlighted that occupations traditionally seen as "female-dominated," including administration, bookkeeping, cashiering, and office support, are more susceptible to redundancy as automation grows.
Additionally, the research found that women are 20% less likely to use generative AI applications compared with men, reducing their chances of working in positions dependent on AI technologies.
The AI Gender Gap report, compiled by consulting firm Credera, noted that women make up only 22% of the global AI workforce.
Supermums, a social enterprise that supports women entering the tech sector, emphasized that the findings reflect "a real risk of women getting left behind" as technological advances accelerate, according to the study.
Heather Black, founder of Supermums, highlighted that mothers are particularly vulnerable, stating they could be "the ones paying the price in the rise of AI."
"Essentially, women, and especially mums, are going to be the ones paying the price in the rise of AI," Black was cited by the media outlet.
Experts are cautioning that women could "get left behind" by technological progress after research revealed they are twice as likely to occupy roles at risk from AI, a media outlet reported on Wednesday.
The analysis highlighted that occupations traditionally seen as "female-dominated," including administration, bookkeeping, cashiering, and office support, are more susceptible to redundancy as automation grows.
Additionally, the research found that women are 20% less likely to use generative AI applications compared with men, reducing their chances of working in positions dependent on AI technologies.
The AI Gender Gap report, compiled by consulting firm Credera, noted that women make up only 22% of the global AI workforce.
Supermums, a social enterprise that supports women entering the tech sector, emphasized that the findings reflect "a real risk of women getting left behind" as technological advances accelerate, according to the study.
Heather Black, founder of Supermums, highlighted that mothers are particularly vulnerable, stating they could be "the ones paying the price in the rise of AI."
"Essentially, women, and especially mums, are going to be the ones paying the price in the rise of AI," Black was cited by the media outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment