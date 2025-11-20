Advocate Arrested In Connection With Suicide Of Law Student In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The police on Thursday said they had arrested an advocate in connection with the suicide of a law student in South 24 Parganas district's Kakdwip town.

According to police sources, advocate Sheikh Manowar Alam was arrested from Hyderabad by officers of the Kakdwip Police Station.

On November 12, the body of a law college student Sonia Haldar was found hanging in the chamber of the said advocate. It was also learnt that the police recovered a love letter and based on that letter, the family of the deceased lodged a complaint at Kakdwip Police Station against the advocate for abetting suicide of the woman.

Following investigation, the Kakdwip police eventually arrested the advocate. It has also been learnt that the advocate was the Vice President of the Trinamool Law Cell of the Kakdwip Court.

"Based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased law student, an investigation into the matter had started. A search was on to find the accused advocate. He has been arrested from Hyderabad where he had fled after the body of the law student was discovered in his chamber. Further investigation into the matter is on," said a senior officer of Sundarban Police District.

According to the police, the deceased is a first-year student of a law college. Her home is in Gandhinagar area of ​​Kakdwip. According to family sources, the student used to go to the local lawyer's chamber every day for practice as part of her studies.

The deceased's family said that the student left home on the morning of November 12 as usual. However, in the evening, they received news that her body was found hanging in the lawyer's chamber. The family members informed the police. The officers went to the lawyer's chamber and recovered the body.

According to police sources, a bag was recovered from the scene which contained a love letter. The family alleged that it is clear from the letter that the lawyer had a close relationship with the deceased and she died by suicide due to tension in the relationship. The family later filed a written complaint against the lawyer at Kakdwip Police Station.