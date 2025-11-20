Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Deepen India‐UK Tech, AI Collaboration

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) on Thursday announced the launch of a UK Forum to deepen bilateral technology and trade ties between India and the United Kingdom.

The forum through improving bilateral cooperation aims to drive investment, innovation and high‐value digital jobs, the statement said.

The forum will act as an industry go-to platform to work with both governments to accelerate bilateral trade with technology as the key driver.

The Nasscom UK forum also aims to advance AI collaboration, in line with the Technology Security Initiative (TSI), especially in the public sector, where India's experience in AI adoption and digital public infrastructure can help the UK deliver citizen services at scale.

It will also focus on enabling AI readiness, workforce upskilling, and SME digital transformation, while promoting responsible AI practices and shared innovation models that benefit both societies, as per the statement.

The forum will build a multi stakeholder strategic partnership across both governments, the technology industry, enterprises, associations, academia, think tanks, analysts, and the Indian diaspora.

At the launch event, Nasscom unveiled a compendium on Indian Tech impacting the UK. The publication highlights the tangible economic and societal value created by India's technology industry in the United Kingdom-across innovation, talent, research, and community outcomes, the industry body said.

“With the UK-India FTA now signed, the launch of the Nasscom UK Forum will strengthen our trading partnership in the high-growth technology sector and will unlock massive opportunities for businesses in both the UK and India,” said UK's Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.

The UK is the second‐largest market for India's technology industry with annual revenues exceeding $90 billion. India–UK bilateral trade stands at $56 billion, with $33 billion from services trade, and the India–UK FTA aims to double trade by 2030.