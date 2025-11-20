403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Finland secures EU funding for defense spending
(MENAFN) Finland will receive €1 billion ($1.16 billion) from the EU to support its defense spending, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced, as stated by reports.
"We decided at the Defense Policy Ministerial Committee that Finland will use €1 billion in EU SAFE funding to strengthen its defense industry, particularly for multinational defense procurements and the development of drone defense," Orpo said on X.
The European Commission previously revealed a €150 billion ($175.6 billion) allocation for its new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, aimed at enhancing defense readiness across EU member states. Funding is being distributed to 19 countries that applied for support, using a pre-allocation system.
Finland, which shares the EU’s longest border with Russia at 1,343 kilometers (834 miles), has a history of conflict with its neighbor, having attempted to repel a Soviet invasion in 1939–1940.
"We decided at the Defense Policy Ministerial Committee that Finland will use €1 billion in EU SAFE funding to strengthen its defense industry, particularly for multinational defense procurements and the development of drone defense," Orpo said on X.
The European Commission previously revealed a €150 billion ($175.6 billion) allocation for its new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, aimed at enhancing defense readiness across EU member states. Funding is being distributed to 19 countries that applied for support, using a pre-allocation system.
Finland, which shares the EU’s longest border with Russia at 1,343 kilometers (834 miles), has a history of conflict with its neighbor, having attempted to repel a Soviet invasion in 1939–1940.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment