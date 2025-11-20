Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finland secures EU funding for defense spending


2025-11-20 04:44:31
(MENAFN) Finland will receive €1 billion ($1.16 billion) from the EU to support its defense spending, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced, as stated by reports.

"We decided at the Defense Policy Ministerial Committee that Finland will use €1 billion in EU SAFE funding to strengthen its defense industry, particularly for multinational defense procurements and the development of drone defense," Orpo said on X.

The European Commission previously revealed a €150 billion ($175.6 billion) allocation for its new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, aimed at enhancing defense readiness across EU member states. Funding is being distributed to 19 countries that applied for support, using a pre-allocation system.

Finland, which shares the EU’s longest border with Russia at 1,343 kilometers (834 miles), has a history of conflict with its neighbor, having attempted to repel a Soviet invasion in 1939–1940.

