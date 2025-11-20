Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RTO Kashmir Declares Two Key Srinagar Stretches As No E-Rickshaw Zones

RTO Kashmir Declares Two Key Srinagar Stretches As No E-Rickshaw Zones


2025-11-20 07:03:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Srinagar- The Regional Transport Officer Kashmir has formally notified two major stretches in Srinagar city as No e-Rickshaw Zones in order to streamline vehicular movement and reduce traffic congestion in the commercial hub.

According to the order issued on 17 November 2025, the decision follows the Regional Transport Authority meeting held on 13 November 2025. The stretches that have been declared restricted for e-rickshaw movement with immediate effect include Moulana Azad Road from Jehangir Chowk to J and K Bank headquarters and Residency Road from Hari Singh High Street to J and K Bank headquarters.

The RTO Kashmir stated that the restrictions will remain in force until further instructions are issued by the competent authority. The order makes it clear that any violation of the directive will attract action under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and applicable rules.

MENAFN20112025000215011059ID1110372975



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search