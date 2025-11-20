RTO Kashmir Declares Two Key Srinagar Stretches As No E-Rickshaw Zones

File photo

Srinagar- The Regional Transport Officer Kashmir has formally notified two major stretches in Srinagar city as No e-Rickshaw Zones in order to streamline vehicular movement and reduce traffic congestion in the commercial hub.

According to the order issued on 17 November 2025, the decision follows the Regional Transport Authority meeting held on 13 November 2025. The stretches that have been declared restricted for e-rickshaw movement with immediate effect include Moulana Azad Road from Jehangir Chowk to J and K Bank headquarters and Residency Road from Hari Singh High Street to J and K Bank headquarters.

The RTO Kashmir stated that the restrictions will remain in force until further instructions are issued by the competent authority. The order makes it clear that any violation of the directive will attract action under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and applicable rules.