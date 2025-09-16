Willow Lake Métis Farms Takes Root: A New Chapter In Community Growth And Economic Innovation

- Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous RelationsANZAC, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) is proud to introduce Willow Lake Métis Farms, a Nation-led initiative that blends cultural values with sustainable business practices to bring locally grown food, hands-on learning, and economic opportunity to the heart of the community.Willow Lake Métis Farms is where fresh food, innovation, and community come together. Designed to support both local food production and long-term Nation-building, the farm reflects WLMN's commitment to reconnecting with the land while building a financially sustainable, revenue-generating enterprise.“This farm is a reflection of our values,” said Stella Lavallee, President of WLMN.“It connects us to the land, supports the well-being of our Citizens, and gives us the tools to grow literally and figuratively as a Nation.”A Fresh Start: Grow Pods and First HarvestWe're proud to begin this journey with the Growcer modular hydroponic farm, a key part of our long-term food security and economic strategy. This cutting-edge grow pod is designed for year-round production and can yield up to 10,000 pounds of fresh leafy greens annually, no matter the season or weather.But it's about more than food. The Growcer unit also creates local jobs, supports knowledge-sharing across generations, and brings innovative technology directly into the hands of our Citizens. It signals a clear direction: Willow Lake Métis Nation is growing-in food, in opportunity, and in economic strength.Our first harvest includes leafy greens, which will be available for purchase. Each crop moves us one step closer to a resilient, community-driven food system rooted in Métis values and stewardship.A Sustainable Business with Strong PartnersWillow Lake Métis Farms provides food access and a social enterprise. This initiative is designed to be financially sustainable, with produce sales helping support operations, expand programming, and reinvest into Nation priorities. While Citizens will benefit directly, the farm is a commercial project aligned with WLMN's vision for prosperity and self-reliance.This vision is shared by a strong network of partners committed to sustainable development in Northern Alberta. Our work is made possible with the support of CNOOC, COSL, MEG Energy, Southbow, and the Government of Alberta, each aligned with WLMN's goals of innovation, food security, and community resilience.The project has also drawn strong support from the Government of Alberta, recognizing its role in driving innovation, food security, and economic opportunity.“Willow Lake Métis Farms is a powerful example of community-led innovation and long-term vision creating direct benefits for citizens and growing local economies. Through the Aboriginal Business Investment Fund, Alberta's government is proud to support a project that empowers people, strengthens food security and creates new revenue streams. This initiative reflects the kind of sustainable, forward-thinking work that uplifts communities and supports reconciliation in action.”- Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous RelationsWhat It Means for the CommunityWillow Lake Métis Farms supports multiple pillars of WLMN's governance: promoting health and well-being, reconnecting with land and resources, and creating pathways for economic development. As the farm grows, it will become a space where Elders, youth, and Citizens can come together to share knowledge, gain hands-on skills, and build a stronger, more resilient community.Future plans include expanding production, introducing traditional medicines, and offering farm-to-table products and programming for Citizens and the community.To learn more about this innovative project and how it supports long-term Nation-building, visitAbout Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN)Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) represents Citizens connected to the Métis community of Anzac and the surrounding region of Northern Alberta. Guided by the Seven Pillars of Governance, WLMN is committed to advancing self-determination, cultural retention, transparent governance, and Citizen well-being. Through community-driven initiatives, WLMN works to honour Métis heritage, foster economic opportunity, and build a strong, united future for all Citizens.Media Contact:

Rienna Davey

Employment and Training Coordinator / Office Manager

+1 780-334-0008

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.