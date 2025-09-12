Look: Dubai's First Bus Stop Installed 46 Years Ago When Fares Cost Just Dh1

Here's a trip down memory lane, 46 years ago. It was midweek - September 12, 1979 - and the first of the 150 designated municipal bus stops planned was completed and installed opposite the Dubai Municipality building on Al Maktoum Road.

It was not fancy. There was no shelter, no roof, no benches - just a simple marker with the words 'BUS STOP' written in both Arabic and English (printed in all caps for greater legibility). The picture taken by Khaleej Times almost half a century ago was black and white; we cannot determine now what was the distinguishing colour of the bus stop. But it was as clear as that bright day that the paved road was clean and there was no traffic jam.

Speaking to Khaleej Times that day, Yusuf Abdul Rahman Murid, the civic official who oversaw the project, said the decision to install bus stops“was part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing the city's municipal transport system". He also added,“the move was intended to provide greater convenience for commuters, improve accessibility, and support the growing demand for reliable public transportation across Dubai.”

In 1979, municipal buses operated on 11 routes across Dubai. However, the frequency of service remained low, largely due to the limited size of the fleet. The shortage of buses made it difficult to maintain regular intervals, which affected the overall efficiency and reliability of the public transport system.

“The designation of bus stops, marked the beginning of a major initiative to enhance public transportation infrastructure and improve commuter convenience throughout the city,” he added.

Prior to installing the bus stop markers, commuters could just get off and hop on the buses anywhere along the route. This informal practice - particularly common on longer routes such as those to Al Safa and Satwa - caused delays and disrupted the timely completion of trips.

In those days, public transport was managed entirely by Dubai Municipality. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) would not be established until 2005, decades later.

The installation of designated bus stops helped authorities maintain proper schedules, as it eliminated the need for buses to stop randomly wherever passengers were waiting. By introducing fixed stops, Dubai Municipality improved punctuality, reduced travel time, and brought order to the public transport system.

Public bus history

Now, here's a journey further down Dubai's public bus history:



1968: Dubai introduced its first public transport buses in 1968. At the time, four 17-seater minibuses operated on two routes, connecting predominantly Asian expatriate residential areas to Al Sabkha. The fare for a single journey was just 25 fils.

1979:

The bus fare was set at Dh1, which was considered affordable at the time and helped encourage the use of public transportation among residents. This reasonable fare played a key role in making the bus service accessible to a wide range of passengers across the city. 1998: Inter-city bus services were introduced to link Dubai with other emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah.

2005: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) was established to oversee and manage all aspects of transportation and traffic within Dubai. Its formation marked a significant step towards improving the city's infrastructure, coordinating public transit services, and ensuring safer and more efficient road networks for residents and visitors alike.



2007: Articulated buses - consisting of two rigid sections connected by a pivoting joint - were introduced on Dubai's roads to increase passenger capacity and improve public transport efficiency.

2008:

Double-decker buses began operating on Dubai's roads, offering increased seating capacity and enhancing the public transportation system.

2009:

The Palm Jumeirah Monorail services were launched, becoming a significant addition to Dubai's transportation network. This innovative monorail system connected the mainland to the iconic Palm Jumeirah island, providing residents and tourists with a convenient and scenic mode of transport.

2009:

The Dubai Metro Red Line officially commenced operations, marking a major milestone in the city's public transportation development. This new rapid transit system was designed to provide a fast, efficient, and modern alternative to road travel, connecting key areas across Dubai and significantly easing traffic congestion. The launch of the Red Line represented Dubai's commitment to investing in sustainable urban mobility and transforming its transit infrastructure for the future.

2011:

The Dubai Metro's Green Line officially began operations, representing a crucial expansion of the city's rapid transit network. This new line significantly improved connectivity by serving key commercial and residential areas that were previously less accessible by public transport.

2014:

Dubai Tram services were launched as a new addition to the city's public transportation network. This modern tram system was designed to complement existing transit options by providing efficient and environmentally friendly transport along key routes, particularly connecting areas like Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, and Al Sufouh.

2025: Dubai announces first successful test flight of air taxi ahead of 2026 rollout.