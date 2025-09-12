SBU Detains Russian Informant Spying On Ukrainian Defense In Sumy And Dnipropetrovsk Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported that its military counterintelligence unit disrupted another Russian attempt to obtain up-to-date information on the defense of Ukraine's frontline territories. The suspect had been trying to identify the locations of electronic warfare systems, fortified positions, artillery sites, and troop movement routes.

Investigators revealed that the informant is a 22-year-old unemployed resident of Sumy who was recruited via Telegram while searching for quick earnings. He came to the attention of an FSB operative from the Crimean branch.

Following instructions from the FSB, the suspect initially operated in the Konotop district, where he installed a hidden camera near a local highway. The device, which had remote access capabilities, was intended to help Russian forces monitor airstrikes on Ukrainian defense convoys in real time.

destroyed over 2,000 Russian tanks since start of invasio

Later, the informant was sent to Dnipropetrovsk region to continue spying on Ukrainian troop movements.

SBU officers intercepted the operation and detained the suspect. During searches, they seized multiple smartphones with various SIM cards used for covert communication with the FSB.

The suspect has been formally charged under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code for unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces during martial law. He is currently in custody without the possibility of bail and faces up to 12 years in prison.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, another Russian agent who attempted to target police officers in Kyiv was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Photo credit: SBU