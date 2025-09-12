Amir Receives Phone Call From Venezuelan President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received today a phone call from the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Nicolas Maduro.



During the call, HE the President affirmed Venezuela's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Israeli attack, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.



HE the Venezuelan President also stressed his categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.



He hailed the role of HH the Amir and the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts and mediation efforts around the world.



For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in the face of the treacherous Israeli attack.



HH the Amir expressed his thanks to HE the Venezuelan President for his sincere feelings and his country's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.