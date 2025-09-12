Amir, Pakistani Prime Minister Stress Importance Of Strengthening Diplomatic, Peaceful Paths To Resolve Conflicts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of strengthening diplomatic and peaceful paths to resolve conflicts and maintain regional and international security.

In a post on HH the Amir's official X account, His Highness said that, in his meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, they together emphasized the importance of strengthening diplomatic and peaceful paths to resolve conflicts and maintain regional and international security.

His Highness also expressed on his behalf and on behalf of the Qatari people to the Prime Minister of Pakistan their renewed thanks to the government and people of Pakistan for their appreciated solidarity with Qatar.