Amir Discusses With Rwandan President Repercussions Of Treacherous Israeli Behavior On Region's Security, Stability
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame the repercussions of the treacherous Israeli behavior that undermines the security and stability of the region.
In a post on HH the Amir's official account on the X platform, His Highness said that, during his meeting today with President Paul Kagame, they discussed the repercussions of the treacherous Israeli behavior that undermines the security and stability of the region.
HH the Amir thanked HE the President for his solidarity visit that reflects the depth of the friendship between Qatar and Rwanda.
