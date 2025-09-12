First Trains Depart From Uzhhorod To EU Via New Standard-Gauge Line
“Today, 280 passengers traveled on direct trains to Bratislava, Budapest, and Vienna. This marks the beginning of regular service, opening new travel opportunities for Ukrainians to European capitals,” he wrote.
The trains No961/618 (Uzhhorod – Bratislava) and No146 (Uzhhorod – Budapest – Vienna) now operate daily.
Additionally, on September 12, another standard-gauge route, No644/647 Záhony – Berehove – Borzhava, was launched, directly connecting Berehove with the railway hub in Záhony, Hungary.
Starting in December 2025, after the schedule update, passengers will be offered convenient connections to domestic routes, including more overnight trains, Kuleba noted.
As previously reported, the Uzhhorod–Chop section of the standard-gauge line opened on September 5. The next phase will extend the line to Lviv, enabling trains to reach Europe via the new track starting September 12.Read also: Ukrzaliznytsia transports more than 1.3M passengers on international routes over six month
The construction and launch of the project were made possible through cooperation between Ukrzaliznytsia, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, and support from the European Commission (Connected Europe Facility program) and the European Investment Bank.
Photo: Tetiana Kohutych
