Scorched Lives: How Climate Change Is Deepening The Crisis For Women And The Vulnerable In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) "With the changing weather, its intensity has also increased. The heat has become so unbearable that at times, it's difficult to even breathe. The lives of elderly and weak individuals like myself are now completely overwhelmed by this severe weather."

These are the words of Zulekha Bibi, a 75-year-old woman currently admitted to the Medical B Ward of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). She recounts that 60 years ago, many areas in Peshawar city and its surrounding rural regions didn't even have electricity, yet the heat was still bearable. Life would go on comfortably without a fan, rains would arrive on time, and the term "heatstroke" was unheard of. Now, the entire system of life seems to have been disrupted.

According to experts, the Government of Pakistan acknowledged in its 2022 Gender and Climate Change Action Plan that women are disproportionately affected by climate change, particularly during floods and the outbreaks of disease that follow. Compared to men, women's health is more severely impacted.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued alerts for certain districts due to the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and flash floods caused by expected rains and melting glaciers. PDMA has appealed to local authorities to take precautionary measures to protect lives and property, alert at-risk communities promptly, and ensure full preparedness for emergency response. Climate change has been cited as a major factor increasing the risks of such incidents.

Seema, a resident of Nowshera district now living in Peshawar, recalls how the devastating floods of 2010 engulfed her entire village. She explains that in our society, most women do not know how to swim or climb a tree, basic survival skills, because they are raised in environments where women do not receive equal access to education or training. Due to such inequality, women and girls face greater risks. During the floods, many women had to seek refuge on rooftops, which was dangerous in itself; on one hand, weak roofs could collapse at any moment, and on the other, getting elderly women and men up there was nearly impossible.

Khalida Niaz, a senior journalist from Peshawar and an award-winning climate change reporter, says that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, women, especially those from rural and underprivileged communities, are the most affected by natural disasters. She points out that our society does not train women in disaster preparedness. They're neither taught how to swim nor trained in emergency response drills, leaving them especially vulnerable during natural disasters like floods or earthquakes.

During earthquakes, cultural norms such as maintaining purdah (veiling) and other social restrictions delay women in evacuating their homes, which can prove fatal. According to Khalida Niaz, a woman's ability to survive in such scenarios is not just a matter of individual capability but is also deeply influenced by social and cultural structures.

When displacement becomes inevitable after disasters, nearly 70% of those affected are women, who face dire shortages of hygiene, food, clean drinking water, and medical facilities. Pregnant women are among the worst affected: displacement, unhygienic conditions, and lack of nutrition put expecting mothers at even greater risk.

Khalida Niaz emphasizes that ignoring women's specific needs during disaster planning further endangers their lives and health. If gender sensitivity is not integrated into policies, women will continue to be the biggest victims of environmental crises.

Data shows that out of every five people displaced due to climate change, four are women. Moreover, severe weather events negatively impact women's reproductive health.

The data also reveals that although Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, it ranks among the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Due to a fragile economy and limited resources, women face the brunt of these impacts. Extreme heat, flooding, droughts, and shortages of food and water are directly affecting the lives of rural women.

Climate change has a profound impact on women, especially those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, elderly, or physically weak. In an interview with TNN, nutritionist Professor Dr. Bushra Khalil from Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar explains that during menstruation and pregnancy, women require a balanced diet. In its absence, they suffer from anemia, hormonal imbalances, and weakened immunity. These conditions not only endanger pregnancies but can also lead to life-threatening complications during childbirth.

Dr. Bushra adds that climate change has reduced the availability of fruits, vegetables, and other essential nutrients. As a result, rural and lower-income women, especially elderly and ailing individuals like Zulekha Bibi, are at greater risk. She further explains that elderly women and children, due to weaker immune systems, are more susceptible to seasonal changes, polluted water, poor diet, and illness. In cities like Peshawar, rising air pollution, intense sunlight, dust, and toxic gases have led to a surge in respiratory diseases, asthma, allergies, and skin conditions, with women being the most affected.

According to Dr. Bushra, for individuals like Zulekha Bibi, this extreme weather isn't just a temporary discomfort; it's a persistent threat to life. Especially for the elderly who live alone, lack financial resources, or have limited access to medical care, intense heat, heatstroke, and breathing in polluted air can be extremely dangerous or even fatal. She urges that policymakers must create climate strategies that account for the specific nutritional and health needs of women, the elderly, and the sick to ensure their survival.

Shahab Ali Shah, Chief Secretary of PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, states that the province faces recurring threats during the monsoon season every year, including heavy rainfall, melting glaciers, and potential floods, all of which are intensifying due to climate change. He noted that unexpected rain, rising temperatures, and increasing weather severity are becoming the norm, dramatically altering the nature and intensity of natural disasters.

He added that in light of these escalating threats, the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2025 has been developed. Under this plan, 11 districts in the province have been identified as high-risk zones, and immediate preventive actions have begun. These include inspecting and clearing protective embankments along rivers and canals, and improving drainage systems in urban areas. A dedicated dewatering unit has been set up in Peshawar to ensure the quick removal of rainwater.

Shahab Ali Shah further mentioned that the district administration is taking strong action against illegal construction, as it exacerbates climate-related risks. In addition, advance arrangements have been made for fuel, food, medicines, and other relief supplies to enable timely aid during emergencies. He also highlighted that PDMA's helpline 1800 is operational 24/7 to facilitate the public in any emergency.

All these measures, led by DG PDMA Sharif Hussain, are part of a comprehensive and climate-sensitive strategy aimed not just at reactive response but proactive protection, particularly for women, the elderly, and vulnerable communities in rural areas who are most affected by climate disasters.

Professor Dr. Akmal Khan, former Director of the Climate Change Center, says that due to climate change, Pakistan's weather patterns have become interconnected and unbalanced. He notes that winters are becoming shorter, while summers are growing longer and more intense, and this trend is expected to worsen over the next 5 to 10 years. He adds that rainfall patterns have become erratic: when crops need water, it doesn't rain; and when rain isn't needed, sudden downpours destroy the harvest.

Dr. Akmal warns that if these trends continue, Pakistan could face a severe food security crisis. As food shortages worsen, society as a whole will be affected, but in patriarchal societies like ours, women will suffer doubly. He explains that in many households, women sacrifice their share of food for their husbands and children, surviving on less or inadequate nutrition, which increases their risk of physical weakness, anemia, and illness. This is especially dangerous for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

On the other hand, Professor Dr. Asif Khan, an environmental science expert from the University of Peshawar, asserts that to counter the negative effects of climate change, immediate action is needed to stop deforestation and promote tree plantation. Trees not only produce oxygen but also absorb carbon dioxide, thus reducing rising temperatures. Forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can absorb up to 50% of the country's carbon emissions, but their survival depends on simultaneous government and public awareness and action.

Dr. Asif also emphasizes the need for timely mapping of high-risk areas to mitigate disasters such as floods, landslides, and droughts. He stresses the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, solarizing buildings, and implementing zero carbon emission policies to localize and minimize the effects of global climate change.

Khalida Niaz, who closely studies the impact of climate change on women, says that women, already deprived of proper healthcare, education, and decision-making opportunities, become even more vulnerable during environmental disasters. The devastating floods of 2022 displaced millions of women, severely complicating their health and safety challenges.

Despite these challenges, various environmental protection efforts led by women have emerged across Pakistan. These initiatives need greater policy-level support and strengthening to ensure both gender equality and climate justice.

Khalida Niaz stresses,“Climate change is not merely an environmental issue, it is a socio-economic crisis whose worst effects are being borne by the most vulnerable, especially women, the elderly, children, and rural communities. Therefore, climate policymaking must prioritize gender sensitivity, healthcare, food security, and fair distribution of local resources.