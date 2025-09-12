Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Affirms Treacherous Israeli Attack On Qatar Threatens Region's Stability, Security

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the treacherous Israeli attack on Qatar threatens the stability and security of the region and undermines international efforts to achieve peace and stability.

In a post on HH the Amir's official account on the X platform, His Highness welcomed Prime Minister Viktor Orban and appreciated his visit and Hungary's support for Qatar's sovereignty following the treacherous Israeli attack that threatens the stability and security of the region and undermines international efforts to achieve regional and global peace and stability through dialogue and respect for international law.

