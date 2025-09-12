Amir Affirms Treacherous Israeli Attack On Qatar Threatens Region's Stability, Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

In a post on HH the Amir's official account on the X platform, His Highness welcomed Prime Minister Viktor Orban and appreciated his visit and Hungary's support for Qatar's sovereignty following the treacherous Israeli attack that threatens the stability and security of the region and undermines international efforts to achieve regional and global peace and stability through dialogue and respect for international law.