Amir Discusses Bilateral Cooperation And Regional Developments With Indonesian President
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries and regional developments.
In a post on HH the Amir's official X account, His Highness said that he discussed with President Prabowo Subianto the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to serve their common interests, adding that they also touched on regional developments in light of Israel's recklessness in violating Qatar's sovereignty and destabilizing regional security. HH the Amir thanked His Excellency and brothers in Indonesia for the fraternal visit.
