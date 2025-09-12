Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With US Vice President And Secretary Of State

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Washington today with US Vice President HE J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State HE Marco Rubio.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed developments in the region.

During the meeting, HE the US Vice President affirmed his solidarity with the State of Qatar, noting that diplomatic solutions are capable of resolving outstanding issues in the region.

He expressed his appreciation for Qatar's tireless mediation efforts and its effective role in bringing peace to the region, stressing that Qatar is a reliable strategic ally of the United States.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for its close partnership with the United States of America and its support for Qatar's sovereignty and its efforts to achieve peace in the region.