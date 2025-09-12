France, Germany, UK Foreign Ministers Condemn Israeli Attack On Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK) have condemned the treacherous Israeli attack on Qatar on Tuesday, stressing that it constitutes a violation of its sovereignty and poses a serious risk of further escalation in the Middle East.

In a joint statement, the three ministers expressed their solidarity with the State of Qatar and their full support for its vital role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, alongside Egypt and the US.

They called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and seize the opportunity to achieve peace.

They also stressed that the focus must remain on achieving a permanent ceasefire, releasing all remaining hostages, and delivering significant amounts of aid to the Gaza Strip to prevent famine.

They called for an immediate and urgent halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza City, preventing the mass displacement of civilians and further casualties, and halting the destruction of essential infrastructure.

The ministers also called for the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to be able to operate safely and widely throughout the Strip, including northern Gaza, noting that the Israeli attack on Qatar jeopardizes the possibility of reaching an agreement that would secure the release of all remaining hostages and end the war in Gaza, requiring all parties to intensify their efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire.