Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Spain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Friday a phone call from HM King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain.

During the call, HM the King of Spain affirmed his strong condemnation of the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and maintain its sovereignty in the face of the treacherous Israeli attack.

HH the Amir expressed his thanks to HM the King of Spain for his sincere feelings towards the State of Qatar and its people.

Israeli attack on Doha a blatant breach of international law: Spain

Read Also