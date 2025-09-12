Kidz Forts Unveils Play Fort Kits With Patented Twist-Lock Connector For Sturdier And Stronger Creations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HINSDALE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kidz Forts introduces their line of children's play fort kits which utilize a patented twist-lock connector assembly, enhancing the strength and durability of their kids' play fort kits, encouraging creativity and family fun.

Revolutionizing Playtime with Stronger, More Creative Fort Kits

Kidz Forts, Inc. has launched an innovative, patented twist-lock connector assembly method for its kids' play fort kits, making them the strongest and most durable cardboard play structures on the market. The newly designed connectors allow kids to create even larger and more complex forts with ease, sparking imagination and encouraging hands-on play in a safe, screen-free environment.









Designed for kids ages 4-14, Kidz Forts aims to provide an enriching playtime experience. These kits offer a break from video games and technology, giving kids the tools to build their own worlds, improve their creativity, and engage in collaborative problem-solving. The new twist-lock connectors ensure that Kidz Forts are sturdy, secure, and easy to assemble, creating a hassle-free building experience that will last through countless hours of play.

Kidz Forts: Combining Durability with Creativity

At the heart of Kidz Forts' design philosophy is a commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. All kits are made in the USA, using 100% recycled paper materials that are also fully recyclable at the end of their life. With an emphasis on safety, the play forts have been rigorously tested to meet or exceed U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission standards, including ASTM F963 Toy Safety Standards, as well as Canadian Consumer Product Toy Safety Standards. This dedication to safety ensures that parents can trust Kidz Forts for their children's playtime.

"Our goal is to create something more than just a toy, we want to let kids create fort designs in their mind, and give them the hands-on ability to build it. Our design lets kids build the forts on their own, or with others. They inspire teamwork, and building them can be a fun family activity," says Dean Likas, Owner of Kidz Forts. "The twist-lock design and assembly method has allowed us to make the strongest and most durable forts on the market, making them not only fun but also reliable for hours of play."

From a Simple Idea to a Growing Business

The idea for Kidz Forts came from a simple moment of joy. While building their home, Dean's five-year-old daughter transformed a cardboard box into an imaginative play fort. The time, creativity and passion she put into her fort inspired Dean to design a fort kit that would provide the same type of creative play but on a bigger, better scale. With over 30 years of experience in the paper industry, Dean set out to create a play fort that would be sturdy, reusable, and recyclable, utilizing his expertise to ensure that the product would withstand the wear and tear of active play.

After developing a prototype and seeing how much his daughter, nieces, and nephews loved it, Kidz Forts was born. The kits are now available to families everywhere, offering children the chance to explore their imaginations, work together, and create their own adventure, all while taking a break from television, tablets, and other screen-based devices.

The Patented Twist-Lock Connector Assembly: Innovation in Every Kit

What sets Kidz Forts apart from competitors is the patented twist-lock connector assembly method, which ensures that the forts are the strongest and most durable cardboard structures available. Unlike traditional connectors that may be flimsy or slip off, the twist-lock system allows for a secure, sturdy connection every time. The design of these connectors makes assembling and disassembling the forts easy, ensuring that kids can build and rebuild their creations as often as they like.

"We wanted to make sure that our forts are not only fun and creative but also practical," Dean explains. "The twist-lock connector system ensures that kids can build confidently, knowing their creations will stand up to the test of time and active play."





A Mission to Foster Creativity and Family Bonding

Kidz Forts' mission goes beyond just providing a fun activity, it's about nurturing creativity, teamwork, and family connections. By encouraging hands-on building, the fort kits help kids develop critical problem-solving skills, collaboration, and imagination. This process of constructing, decorating, and playing with their forts brings families together, offering a unique bonding experience that is both entertaining and educational.

About Kidz Forts, Inc.

Kidz Forts, Inc. is dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and selling kids' play fort kits that inspire creativity, imagination, and fun. Made in the USA from 100% recycled paper, Kidz Forts products are safe, durable, and eco-friendly. With a patented twist-lock connector design, Kidz Forts are the strongest, most reliable cardboard fort kits available, offering children endless opportunities for imaginative play. Kidz Forts' mission is to provide a screen-free alternative for kids, encouraging hands-on play that brings families together while fostering creativity.

Media Contact:

Dean Likas

Owner, Kidz Forts, Inc.

Email: ...

Website

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Kidz Forts, Inc.. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



