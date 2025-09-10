Rebecca Day
-
PhD Candidate in Bilingualism (Linguistics),
Bangor University
Rebecca Day is a PhD candidate in Bilingualism in the department of Linguistics, English Language and Bilingualism. Her research focuses on the language development of bilingual individuals with Rett syndrome. Rebecca also works with the charity Rett UK to help individuals with Rett syndrome and their families to implement Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC).
Research interests: Rett syndrome; bilingualism; language acquisition and development; neurodevelopmental conditions; Alternative and Augmentative CommunicationExperience
-
–present
PhD Researcher in Bilingualism (Linguistics), Bangor University
-
2021
Bangor University, MA Bilingualism
