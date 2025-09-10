Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • PhD Candidate in Bilingualism (Linguistics), Bangor University
Rebecca Day is a PhD candidate in Bilingualism in the department of Linguistics, English Language and Bilingualism. Her research focuses on the language development of bilingual individuals with Rett syndrome. Rebecca also works with the charity Rett UK to help individuals with Rett syndrome and their families to implement Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC).

Research interests: Rett syndrome; bilingualism; language acquisition and development; neurodevelopmental conditions; Alternative and Augmentative Communication

Experience
  • –present PhD Researcher in Bilingualism (Linguistics), Bangor University
Education
  • 2021 Bangor University, MA Bilingualism

