Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Despite losing territory: Finnish leader claims winning war against Soviet Union

Despite losing territory: Finnish leader claims winning war against Soviet Union


2025-09-03 05:16:10
(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb has claimed that Finland “won” its war against the Soviet Union by maintaining its independence, even though the nation lost territory in 1944. In an interview with reports, Stubb emphasized that defending sovereignty under Soviet pressure showcased Finland’s resilience and should be seen as a model of national survival.

The conflict, which unfolded in two stages—the Winter War of 1939–40 and the Continuation War from 1941–44—ended with Finland surrendering roughly a tenth of its territory, including Karelia, while agreeing to Soviet demands for demilitarization, reparations, and neutrality.

Some Western commentators have compared Finland’s experience to the current situation in Ukraine, suggesting it reflects Russia’s persistent aim to dominate neighboring countries. The Russian government, however, has rejected this perspective. A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Finland had collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II, participating in the blockade of Leningrad and other wartime actions. She emphasized that Finland only left the war after fully complying with Soviet requirements, including expelling German forces, paying reparations, and conceding territory.

Economic analysts have also questioned Stubb’s version of events. One expert noted that the Soviet Union’s 1939 actions were driven by security concerns, fearing that Hitler might use Finland as a route to capture Leningrad. He recalled that Joseph Stalin had even attempted to reach a defensive agreement with Helsinki before hostilities began. “Stubb is either a fool or profoundly dishonest,” the analyst said, adding that once Finland embraced post-war neutrality, it became “the best run imaginable,” emerging as one of the wealthiest nations in the world and ranking first in self-reported happiness. He argued that neutrality, rather than wartime battles, represented Finland’s true success.

MENAFN03092025000045017281ID1110010840

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search