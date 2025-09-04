Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
25Sq Km Land In Quake-Hit Areas Littered With Explosives: UN

2025-09-04 02:00:29
KABUL (Pajhwok): A United Nation official says the world body's partners in the Mine Action Service have warned that 25 square kilometers of land in the earthquake-affected areas in eastern Afghanistan is contaminated with explosive materials.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the United Nations, said in a press conference that the humanitarian partners of the agency report that the immediate priorities in the earthquake-affected areas remain shelter, medical supplies, drinking water, food, and sanitation.

He emphasized:“Our humanitarian partners tell us that the immediate priorities continue to be shelter, medical supplies, drinking water, food, and sanitation.

“Also, given that this is a country that has been at war for years, our partners in the Mine Action Service have warned that 25 square kilometers of land in the earthquake-affected areas are contaminated with explosive materials.”

According to him, the needs in the earthquake-affected areas in eastern Afghanistan remain very high and the United Nations calls on everyone who can help in this regard to come forward.

Meanwhile, Hamdullah Fetrat, the Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said on Wednesday so far, 1,457 people have been confirmed dead, 3,394 injured and 6,782 houses destroyed.

The earthquake occurred around midnight on Sunday, and the United States Geological Survey recorded its magnitude as 6.0 on the Richter scale.

