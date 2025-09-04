National Archives Of Qatar Launches Program In Archiving

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Archive of Qatar launched a new training program, with participation of 30 newly-joined employees, as part of the Archive's ongoing efforts to strengthen its role in preserving the national memory.



The program underscores the Archive's strategic commitment to building national expertise capable of leading the future in archiving and records preservation, ensuring the continuity of its mission and pioneering role in this vital field.



The stages of the program have been carefully designed to provide participants with a solid foundation of administrative and technical skills. This will enable them to carry out their duties with efficiency and professionalism, while offering opportunities to apply their acquired knowledge in practice. It will also enhance their professional experience and test their readiness to perform effectively within the Archive's institutional environment.



The program combines administrative training, which instills values of discipline and institutional integration, with technical training that strengthens specialized expertise in archiving and records management. It also incorporates field experience, allowing employees to translate what they have learned into practical applications aligned with the highest international standards.



On this occasion, Secretary-General of the National Archive of Qatar Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, affirmed that the program forms part of the Archive's 2025-2030 strategy and aims to build and prepare specialized national cadres while raising awareness of archival practices within society. He described it as a foundational step toward a comprehensive institutional transformation, through which the Archive seeks to establish a sustainable archival culture aligned with the requirements of governance and national development.



Dr. Al Buainain added that the launch of the program demonstrates the Archive's commitment to developing a strong base of qualified national talent and cementing its position as a leading institution in safeguarding the nation's memory and preserving its documentary heritage for future generations. He emphasized that the program integrates both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience to ensure employees are well-prepared for their duties.



For her part, Assistant Secretary-General of the National Archive of Qatar Aisha Khalid Al Saad, said that the training program reflects a clear vision to develop human resources through a comprehensive methodology combining administrative, technical, and field training.



She noted that the program will help prepare a qualified cadre of employees capable of serving the Archive's objectives and strengthening its role as a leader in archiving and records preservation, while ensuring its continued contribution to the state and protection of its institutional history.



The program, which began on Aug. 31 and will run for six months, reflects the National Archives Qatar dedication to building outstanding national expertise that contributes to preserving Qatar's history and safeguarding its identity, paving the way for a future rich in knowledge and excellence.