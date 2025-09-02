Cosmic Hand Reveals Unexpected Filaments

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A striking nebula shaped like a cosmic hand has emerged even more mysterious in a newly released composite view that blends X‐ray and radio data. At its centre lies the pulsar B1509‐58-an intensely rotating neutron star barely 12 miles across-which drives a vast nebula, MSH 15‐52, extending some 150 light‐years.

Astronomers, led by Shumeng Zhang of the University of Hong Kong, have juxtaposed imagery from NASA's Chandra X‐ray Observatory with radio observations from the Australia Telescope Compact Array, unveiling a host of curious features that challenge existing understandings of pulsar‐driven nebulae. Filamentary threads weave through the nebula, while certain regions glow in X‐rays without corresponding radio emissions-indicating populations of particles energised along magnetic field lines. Additionally, the neighbouring supernova remnant RCW 89 appears unusually patchy and clumpy, adding complexity to the structure.

At the heart of this spectacle, B1509‐58 spins nearly seven times every second and boasts a magnetic field estimated at fifteen trillion times that of Earth, making it one of the most potent electromagnetic engines known in our galaxy. Its particle wind powers the nebula's eerie glow and peculiar architecture.

The combined X‐ray and radio perspective yields a richer understanding of how pulsar winds interact with their surroundings. X‐ray emission traces the most energetic particles near the pulsar, while the radio data highlights older, slower-moving emissions farther out. The mismatch between the two reveals layers of activity and energy that had remained invisible in single‐band observations.

The newfound filaments are particularly intriguing. They appear magnetically aligned and suggest that the nebula's structure is shaped not only by the pulsar's wind but also by local magnetic topology-an insight that may require refinements in models of pulsar wind nebula formation and evolution.

The image's clarity also draws attention to the dynamics within RCW 89, the pulsar's supernova remnant. Far from uniform, its patch‐like appearance hints at turbulent interactions between the expanding pulsar wind and remnants of the exploded progenitor star. This complexity could reflect variations in density, magnetic field strength, or shock interactions across the nebula.

PSR B1509‐58 resides roughly 17,000 light‐years away in the constellation of Circinus, and its nebula spans an impressive 150 light‐years-vast compared with more famous counterparts such as the Crab Nebula. Its rapid spin and powerful magnetic field render it a remarkable laboratory for studying extreme astrophysical environments.

These observations underscore the value of combining multiple wavelengths to uncover hidden details in cosmic phenomena. By layering radio, optical and X‐ray data, researchers are piecing together a more nuanced, three‐dimensional account of how a pulsar sculpts and energises its surrounding nebula.

This work opens avenues for future exploration-targeted studies of the filament structures, spectroscopic analysis of clumpy regions, and comparisons with other pulsar wind nebulae may refine models of particle acceleration, magnetic field shaping and the aftermath of supernova explosions.

