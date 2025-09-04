Moci Announces Re-Opening Of United Cars After Corrective Measures Implemented

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the re-opening of United Cars Company after it implemented a set of comprehensive corrective measures that met the ministry's requirements.

This followed the temporary administrative closure imposed on the company due to violations related to the failure to provide spare parts and delays in after-sales services.

MoCI reported that the company has managed to resolve consumer complaints pertaining to spare parts, as well as reinforcing the spare part reserve, as well as ordering QR4.5 million worth of spare parts.

The company has also pledged to not repeat the violations, as well as increase the frequency of exporting from the manufacturing company to shorten waiting time, in addition to paying QR108,000 worth of fines.

The closure was a result of the dealership's failure to adhere to the provisions of Article No. 16 of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection. The violations cited included failure to provide spare parts, as well as delay in providing after-sales services.