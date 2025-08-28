GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners With Kucoin Pay To Accept Secure Crypto Payments In Real Time

GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the“Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced its subsidiary, 2Game Digital, a global leader in gaming ecommerce, esports and competitive gaming ecosystems, entered into a strategic partnership with KuCoin a leading global cryptocurrency exchange. The agreement will launch KuCoin Pay (https://www.kucoin.com/pay ) as an alternative payment method on e-commerce store.

Through this landmark partnership, is the first official digital gaming and e-commerce platform to embrace crypto, unlocking secure, instant and seamless payments, allowing KuCoin's 41 million users and the broader crypto community to access digital games, peripherals and hardware.

The collaboration is part of 2Game Digital's broader strategy to integrate Web3 infrastructure, including the upcoming release of the“2Game Token” – a blockchain-based utility token enhancing loyalty programs, competitive gaming token-gated rewards.

Early Access, Discounts & Exclusive Offers:

Customers who opt to utilize KuCoin Pay on between August 29, 2025 and November 28, 2026, will enjoy the following exclusive benefits:



Additional 20% discount on eligible products (automatically applied at checkout)

Exclusive new release discounts

Bi-weekly promotions, exclusive bundles and limited drops for KuCoin Pay users Early access whitelisting for the highly anticipated 2Game Token ICO

Effortless Payment Experience:

Users can visit Users can choose KuCoin Pay at checkout and automatically receive your discountUsers can complete your purchase securely by scanning the provided QR code with the KuCoin App

About GCL Global Holdings

Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs and streaming platforms.

Users can learn more at

About 2Game Digital

Part of GCL Global Holdings, operates:



– Official global ecommerce store specializing in digital games and products.

2Game Esports – Global esports division with professional teams competing in Valorant and FGC (Fighting Game Community) titles, including Street Fighter 6. 2Game Pro – Platform combining gamified loyalty, competitive play and play-to-earn mechanics.

2Game Digital is dedicated to redefining digital gaming commerce, engagement and community-building through its unique ecosystem.

For more details, users can visit:

About Kucoin Pay

is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail ecosystems. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC and BTC, KuCoin Pay enables seamless transactions for both online and in-store purchases globally. Learn more about KuCoin Pay.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. More information on these risks and uncertainties is set forth in GCL Global Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of GCL as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, GCL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.