Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Reach USD 26.6 Billion by 2032 at 11.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global SCADA market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 339 Pages) at:Driving FactorsIncrease in penetration of mobile SCADA system and surging trend of industry 4.0 across manufacturing and processing industries is boosting the growth of the global market. In addition, Rapid growth in utilization of cloud computing technology positively impacts growth of the SCADA market. However, huge investment costs for insertion and sustentation of SCADA systems and escalating cyberattacks in the industrial networks are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increasing advancements in wireless sensor networks is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the SCADA market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe SCADA market is segmented on the basis of offering, component, deployment type, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into human machine interface (HMI), remote terminal unit (RTU), programmable logic controller (PLC), communication system, and others. On the basis of deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. By end-user, it is classified into process industries, discrete manufacturing, and utilities. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market analysis are ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, JFE Engineering Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, due to stable power management, as well as massive investment in technologies. However, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in investment by the government in automation for a wide range of industries.Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of RTU devices in various industrial process, such as pressure tests, circulation pumps from a central location, to improve operational efficiency, and control various processes. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032, as it helps to improve business operational efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve product quality.Based on component, the remote terminal unit (RTU) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of RTU devices in various industrial process, such as pressure tests, circulation pumps from a central location, to improve operational efficiency, and control various processes. However, the communication system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, as it helps to improve business operational efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve product quality.Based on end-user, the utilities segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to increase in adoption of SCADA in various utilities industries to monitor and control remote pumps and compressors. However, the discrete manufacturing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as it helps businesses in the manufacturing sector to manage their operations in a more efficient and effective manner.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (339 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsCOVID-19 Scenario● The supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market has witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the strict lockdowns and social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. The economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of the business and low consumer confidence impacted demand supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technology. The supply chain got hampered during the pandemic along with delay logistics activities.● However, the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market is expected to regain its pace during the post pandemic scenario due to the easing on the restrictions.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 