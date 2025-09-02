Uzbekistan, Moldova Come To Terms To Boost Road Freight Transport

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A joint Uzbek-Moldovan commission on road transport met in Chișinău, where both parties put pen to paper on an agreement to get the ball rolling on bilateral freight transportation, Trend reports.

Throughout the session, the delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport engaged in a dialogue with representatives from Moldova's Ministry of Transport and Road Infrastructure to explore synergies aimed at optimizing international road freight operations and augmenting operational efficiencies for national carriers.



In alignment with the stipulated accord, commencing in the initial quarter of 2026, both nations will initiate a paradigm shift towards a permit-exempt framework for bilateral and transit freight logistics. The accord is anticipated to optimize logistics for road freight operations targeting European markets, enhance international economic linkages, and bolster the resilience of export supply chains.