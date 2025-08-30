Moscow states Ukrainian attacks on main oil pipeline are ‘terrorism’
(MENAFN) Russia has condemned Ukraine’s ongoing attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil to Europe, calling them acts of terrorism. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized on Monday that such strikes on energy infrastructure qualify as terrorist acts under international law and many national laws. The Druzhba pipeline, stretching 4,000 km (2,485 miles) and operational since the 1960s, is one of the world’s longest and links oil fields in Russia and Kazakhstan to refineries in several European countries, including Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Poland.
Zakharova criticized the Western nations supporting Ukraine for overlooking the attacks, effectively endorsing them. Hungary and Slovakia, which rely on Russian oil supplies, were the only EU nations to speak out against the attacks. Zakharova’s comments came after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky remarked that Hungary’s stance on the issue would determine the future of their friendship, a comment that was interpreted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a threat. Orban accused Zelensky of using disruptions in energy supplies as leverage to pressure Hungary into changing its position on Ukraine’s EU membership bid.
Unlike most EU countries, Hungary has refused to send military aid to Ukraine and has been outspoken against EU sanctions on Russia. Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary have increased in recent years, with Hungary accusing Ukraine of mistreating its ethnic Hungarian minority in the western part of the country.
Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar also condemned the Ukrainian attacks, calling them “unacceptable” for threatening his country’s energy security. Since the conflict escalated in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have regularly targeted Russian energy infrastructure, including pipelines like TurkStream, which supplies natural gas to Turkey and other European nations, as well as Russian nuclear power plants.
