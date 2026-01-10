India's Shubman Gill Calls It 'Destiny' After Shock T20 World Cup Snub

Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday said he respected the Indian selectors' shock decision to drop him from the squad for the T20 World Cup on home soil, calling it "destiny".

The 26-year-old will lead the one-day team in three matches against New Zealand starting Sunday in Vadodara before many of India's players head into a five-match T20 series.

Indian selectors surprisingly axed the batsman from the T20 squad after he scored only 291 runs in his past 15 matches in the game's shortest format at an average of 24.25.

"Firstly, it is my belief that in my life, I am where I am supposed to be. Whatever is written in my destiny, I will have it," Gill told reporters.

"As a player I want to win games for my team, but having said that, I respect the selectors' decision. I wish the T20 team the very best. I hope that they win the World Cup."

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are the defending champions in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka between February 7 and March 8.

First, India will play 50-over matches against New Zealand with the spotlight on stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Rohit play only the ODI format after they retired from T20s -- after the World Cup triumph in Barbados in 2024 -- and Test cricket.

Gill said the presence of the two greats was invaluable for any captain.

"Definitely when you have these two people in your team, it makes your life a lot easier," said Gill.

"And whenever you are in a tough situation, they always have been in those kind of situations and conditions many times in their life, so you can always go to them and see how they are thinking or what they would do, and that piece of information is very valuable for any captain."

The 37-year-old Kohli and Rohit, 38, have been in top batting form in international and domestic cricket, scoring centuries and runs to turn back the clock.