OIC Holds Extraordinary Session On Israeli Occupation Recognition Of Somaliland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of the OIC Member States, including Kuwait, commenced Saturday an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Israeli occupation's recognition of Somaliland region as an independent state.
Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Abdullah Al-Yahya, is participating in the session, which is held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah.
The meeting aims to establish a unified Islamic position against the Israeli move violates Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also aims to reaffirm the OIC's commitment to Somalia's unity, in accordance with international conventions and OIC resolutions. (end)
