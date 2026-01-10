Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran 'Offline For 48 Hours' As Nationwide Internet Blackout Continues


2026-01-10 02:19:24
An internet blackout implemented by the Iranian authorities during major protests has now lasted 48 hours, internet freedom monitor Netblocks said on Saturday.

"Iran has now been offline for 48 hours, as telemetry shows the nationwide internet blackout remains firmly in place," the organisation said in a social media post.

Khaleej Times

