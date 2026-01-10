Iran 'Offline For 48 Hours' As Nationwide Internet Blackout Continues
An internet blackout implemented by the Iranian authorities during major protests has now lasted 48 hours, internet freedom monitor Netblocks said on Saturday.
"Iran has now been offline for 48 hours, as telemetry shows the nationwide internet blackout remains firmly in place," the organisation said in a social media post.
