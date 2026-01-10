403
Egypt, Jordan Warn Against Illegal Israeli Measures In Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Jordan have cautioned against the illegitimate dangerous measures taken by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank, thus pushing towards worsening situation, and undermining truce efforts and fair peace.
This came in a phone call between Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Jordanian peer Ayman Al-Safadi, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Both sides also stressed the necessity of the two-state state solution, the only path for permanent security, stability and peace in the region.
They underlined the need of commitment to the ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip and the implementation of its full provisions, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's peace plan, it added.
The two ministers affirmed that it is paramount to deliver enough and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip and proceed with the deal's next step, it noted. (end)
