Hamda Jasim Ahmed Mohamed Al Ali Makes History At Sheikh Mohammed Endurance Festival

When the desert asks the toughest questions, it is determination rather than reputation that matters most. That was clear at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam on Saturday, as two Emirati women rewrote the narrative of one of equine sport's most demanding events.

Hamda Jasim Ahmed Mohamed Al Ali and Maitha Mohamed Al Qubaisi delivered a performance of rare authority to dominate the flagship 160 km ride of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, outlasting and outthinking a formidable field of elite male and female riders to finish first and second, respectively.

At the head of the charge was Hamda, whose stunning victory resonated far beyond the finish line at the purpose-built, world-class facility in Seih Al Salam dedicated to the sport of endurance riding.

Masterclass in patience

Riding for Al Bawadi Stables, Hamda produced a masterclass in patience, judgement and composure to secure the most prestigious win of her career, and she did so in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the figure in whose honour the festival was staged for the 19th time.

In a moment heavy with symbolism, Sheikh Mohammed, a former World Endurance Champion himself, personally followed Hamda home over the final stretch, bearing witness to the culmination of a six-hour test of discipline and trust between horse and rider.

“This win means everything to me,” said Hamda, reflecting on her landmark victory.“To succeed in such a competitive and prestigious rider, against riders I deeply respect, and to do so in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, a champion who has inspired generations of endurance riders, is an honour beyond words.

Riding with true belief

“Endurance teaches you humility, patience and belief. Today, my horse, my team, and I trusted the process, and in the end, the Dubai desert rewarded us.”

Hamda's triumph was not built on total dominance but on intelligence and restraint. She began the day in 24th position after the opening loop and remained outside the top ten deep into the race. At the start of the fifth and final phase, she was tenth, facing a daunting final 20 km against riders who had controlled the tempo ahead of her all day.

What followed was a measured, decisive surge. With absolute confidence in her 12-year-old gelding SW Hinkul, Hamda increased the pressure without compromising the vital veterinary parameters that define success at the highest level of endurance. It was a balance few endurance athletes achieve under such conditions. She managed it almost flawlessly.

Crossing the line in 6 hours, 14 minutes, and 19 seconds, at an average speed of 25.65 km/h, Hamda emerged victorious. Her horse passed the final vet inspection to seal a triumph that will be remembered as one of the defining moments in the history of the festival.

Just 36 seconds behind Hamda came fellow Emirati rider Maitha Mohamed Al Qubaisi, representing F3 Stables aboard Casino, underlining the depth of female talent within the UAE endurance ranks. Mansour Saeed Al Farsi completed the podium for MRM Stables with Tatarinu.

Redefining endurance racing

Together, Hamda and Maitha stood as evidence of how far Emirati women have come in endurance riding, a discipline that rewards decision-making as much as stamina and speed. Their one-two finish spoke of months of commitment, top-level horsemanship and a deep understanding of the desert's demands.

The trophy presentation was attended by Sheikh Rashed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Dubai Equestrian Club; Ahmed Rashid Al Kaabi, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club; Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Rais, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation; and Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates' Senior Vice President Commercial Operations.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious fixtures on the global endurance calendar, the festival honours Sheikh Mohammed's lifelong contribution to all equestrian sport. Organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club under his patronage, it continues to reinforce Dubai's standing as the world capital of endurance riding on the grandest stage.