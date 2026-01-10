Iran 'Nationwide Internet Blackout' Still In Place After 36 Hours: Monitor

A "nationwide internet blackout " implemented by the Iranian authorities as protesters take to the streets has now been in place for 36 hours, monitor Netblocks said on Saturday.

"After another night of protests met with repression, metrics show the nationwide internet blackout remains in place at 36 hours," it said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the US-based son of Iran's ousted shah urged Iranians on Saturday to stage more targeted protests with the aim of taking and then holding city centres.

"Our goal is no longer just to take to the streets. The goal is to prepare to seize and hold city centres," Reza Pahlavi said in a video message on social media, urging more protests on Saturday and Sunday and adding he was also "preparing to return to my homeland" in a day he believed was "very near".