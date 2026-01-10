Did You Win? UAE Lottery Announces Lucky Chance Ids Dh100,000 Winners Revealed

It is Saturday night again and UAE Lottery winners of the second week of 2026 have been announced. The lottery underwent changes to its format in December 2025 and continues to attract strong interest among players who buy tickets hoping to win the grand prize.

The winning numbers for the 32nd Lucky Day draw were:

Days: 20, 26, 29, 28, 2, 16

Month: 8

The Lucky Day draw now offers a grand prize of Dh30 million, down from the previous Dh100 million. The second prize stands at Dh5 million, followed by Dh100,000 for third place, Dh1,000 for fourth, and Dh100 for the fifth prize.

To win the jackpot, all seven numbers on the ticket must match the six Day numbers and the single Month number drawn.

Three lucky players are guaranteed to win Dh100,000 every week. The Lucky Chance IDs that won tonight were:



AF0496084

CS6969708 CE5537461

The draw now takes place every Saturday at 8.30pm, giving residents weekly chances to win up to Dh30 million.