Qatari Restaurant Chain Suspends Cash Payments After Major Internal Theft

A popular restaurant chain in Qatar has recently suspended all cash payments and announced that it will only accept bank card transactions, following a major internal theft.

Poori & Karak, which has eight branches across the Gulf country, including in Qatar Sports Club and Al Wakra, said that multiple employees were involved in stealing, which resulted in "significant financial losses" which the company described as its biggest setback in 2025. However, it did not disclose the exact sum of money that was robbed.

Calling the theft its“largest internal theft incident” of 2025, the company took to its Instagram account to clarify that the decision to suspend all cash payments is temporary and will be applied in all branches.

The robbery occurred through cash transactions, the management said, while adding that the temporary measure aims to“protect the company's assets, enhance transparency, and ensure the integrity of financial operations.” ⁠

It also reiterated its confidence in its current employees and cherished their commitment and continuous cooperation.

Digital payments are gaining popularity among young people in the Gulf region, who view them as safer and more convenient. The trend is driven by speed, security, and a growing infrastructure that makes contactless transactions easier and preferable.