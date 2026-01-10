UAE Calls On Citizens In UK To Exercise Caution Amid Heavy Snowfall, Strong Winds

The UAE Embassy in London is urging its citizens in the UK to exercise heightened caution due to exceptionally strong winds, heavy snowfall, and significant rainfall affecting parts of the country as a result of Storm Goretti. These severe weather conditions may lead to challenging travel conditions and temporary disruption to some public services.

The Embassy urges all citizens to strictly adhere to safety instructions and guidance issued by local authorities, including weather advisories and travel warnings. In the event of an emergency, citizens are advised to contact the UAE emergency numbers: +971 800 24 or +971 800 44444.

UAE nationals can also register on the 'Twajudi' service which provides consular services for its citizens abroad. The service also ensures timely follow-up and the provision of necessary support and assistance.

Strong winds battered France and Britain on Friday (January 9) as Storm Goretti hit northern Europe, leaving hundreds of thousands of households without power. In France, some 380,000 households lost power, mostly in the Normandy region and in Brittany, the Enedis power provider said.

In Britain, 57,000 homes were without power, according to the National Grid, after Storm Goretti brought more snow to the country following a week of freezing weather.

Hundreds of schools are expected to be closed across Scotland and parts of central England, which has been particularly badly affected by Goretti.

Rail operators in that part of England have warned customers not to travel, and some services are suspended.