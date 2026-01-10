403
Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At Al-Ahmadi Industrial Zone
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Five squads of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) have managed to put out a fire erupted at a warehouse containing highly flammable substances inside an Al-Ahmadi industrial zone, the KFF announced on Saturday.
The squads, directly supervised by head of KFF Maj. Gen. Talal Al-Roumi, controlled the fire which caused no casualties, the KFF said in a press release.
The fire was controlled by firefighting squads of Al Ahmadi, Mina Abdullah, Fahaheel and Kuwiat Oil Company, it stated.
The Ministries of Interior and Public Works, along medical emergency, took part in safeguarding the sites, managing traffic flow and taking required precautionary procedures, it elaborated. (end)
