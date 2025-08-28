Bath & Body Works Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results And Updates Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|Second Quarter
|Year-to-Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|1,549
|$
|1,526
|$
|2,974
|$
|2,910
|Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
|(909
|)
|(900
|)
|(1,687
|)
|(1,677
|)
|Gross Profit
|640
|626
|1,287
|1,233
|General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
|(483
|)
|(443
|)
|(920
|)
|(863
|)
|Operating Income
|157
|183
|367
|370
|Interest Expense
|(68
|)
|(77
|)
|(139
|)
|(159
|)
|Other Income, Net
|6
|47
|13
|61
|Income Before Income Taxes
|95
|153
|241
|272
|Provision for Income Taxes
|(31
|)
|(1
|)
|(72
|)
|(33
|)
|Net Income
|$
|64
|$
|152
|$
|169
|$
|239
|Net Income per Diluted Share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.79
|$
|1.06
|Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|211
|223
|213
|225
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions)
| August 2,
2025
| August 3,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|364
|$
|514
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|131
|146
|Inventories
|977
|863
|Easton Assets Held for Sale
|81
|-
|Other
|153
|143
|Total Current Assets
|1,706
|1,666
|Property and Equipment, Net
|1,124
|1,166
|Operating Lease Assets
|984
|1,043
|Goodwill
|628
|628
|Trade Name
|165
|165
|Deferred Income Taxes
|133
|143
|Other Assets
|74
|137
|Total Assets
|$
|4,814
|$
|4,948
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|567
|$
|411
|Accrued Expenses and Other
|541
|526
|Current Debt
|-
|313
|Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|194
|186
|Income Taxes
|1
|61
|Total Current Liabilities
|1,303
|1,497
|Deferred Income Taxes
|23
|45
|Long-term Debt
|3,888
|3,881
|Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
|912
|984
|Other Long-term Liabilities
|235
|259
|Total Equity (Deficit)
|(1,547
|)
|(1,718
|)
|Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)
|$
|4,814
|$
|4,948
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions)
|Year-to-Date
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|169
|$
|239
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
|Depreciation of Long-lived Assets
|128
|142
|Share-based Compensation Expense
|18
|22
|Gain on Sales of Easton Investments
|-
|(39
|)
|Deferred Income Taxes
|(1
|)
|(102
|)
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|75
|78
|Inventories
|(241
|)
|(154
|)
|Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other
|157
|(67
|)
|Income Taxes Payable
|(139
|)
|(79
|)
|Other Assets and Liabilities
|(21
|)
|(10
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|145
|30
|Investing Activities:
|Capital Expenditures
|(93
|)
|(101
|)
|Proceeds from Sales of Easton Investments
|-
|50
|Other Investing Activities
|(2
|)
|11
|Net Cash Used for Investing Activities
|(95
|)
|(40
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Payments for Long-term Debt
|-
|(202
|)
|Repurchases of Common Stock
|(254
|)
|(248
|)
|Dividends Paid
|(85
|)
|(90
|)
|Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards
|(8
|)
|(15
|)
|Other Financing Activities
|(15
|)
|(5
|)
|Net Cash Used for Financing Activities
|(362
|)
|(560
|)
|Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|2
|-
|Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(310
|)
|(570
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year
|674
|1,084
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|364
|$
|514
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|Second Quarter 2025
|Total Sales (In millions):
|Second Quarter
|Year-to-Date
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Stores – U.S. and Canada (a)
|$
|1,196
|$
|1,140
|4.9
|%
|$
|2,307
|$
|2,205
|4.6
|%
|Direct – U.S. and Canada
|267
|297
|(10.1
|%)
|517
|558
|(7.4
|%)
|International (b)
|86
|89
|(2.9
|%)
|150
|147
|2.3
|%
|Total Bath & Body Works
|$
|1,549
|$
|1,526
|1.5
|%
|$
|2,974
|$
|2,910
|2.2
|%
| ___________________
(a) Results include fulfilled buy online pick up in store orders.
(b) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.
|Total Company-operated Stores:
| Stores
| Stores
| 2/1/2025
| Opened
|Closed
| 8/2/2025
|United States
|1,782
|33
|(24
|)
|1,791
|Canada
|113
|-
|-
|113
|Total Bath & Body Works
|1,895
|33
|(24
|)
|1,904
|Total Partner-operated Stores:
| Stores
| Stores
| 2/1/2025
| Opened
|Closed
| 8/2/2025
|International
|494
|25
|(18
|)
|501
|International – Travel Retail
|35
|3
|(2
|)
|36
|Total International (a)
|529
|28
|(20
|)
|537
| ___________________
(a) Includes store locations only and does not include kiosks, shop-in-shops, gondola or beauty counter locations.
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Second Quarter
|Year-to-Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
|Reported Operating Income
|$
|157
|$
|183
|$
|367
|$
|370
|Leadership Transition Costs
|15
|-
|15
|-
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|172
|$
|183
|$
|382
|$
|370
|Reconciliation of Reported Tax Rate to Adjusted Tax Rate
|Reported Tax Rate
|32.3
|%
|0.9
|%
|29.9
|%
|12.1
|%
|Tax Rate Impact of Leadership Transition Costs
|(3.1
|)
|-
|(1.2
|)
|-
|Tax Rate Impact of Gain on Sales of Easton Investments
|-
|(2.4
|)
|-
|(1.3
|)
|Tax Rate Impact of Valuation Allowance Release
|-
|28.5
|-
|16.1
|Adjusted Tax Rate
|29.2
|%
|27.0
|%
|28.7
|%
|26.9
|%
|Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|Reported Net Income
|$
|64
|$
|152
|$
|169
|$
|239
|Leadership Transition Costs
|15
|-
|15
|-
|Gain on Sales of Easton Investments
|-
|(39
|)
|-
|(39
|)
|Tax Effect of Adjustments
|(1
|)
|14
|(1
|)
|14
|Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release
|-
|(44
|)
|-
|(44
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|78
|$
|83
|$
|183
|$
|170
|Reconciliation of Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.79
|$
|1.06
|Leadership Transition Costs
|0.07
|-
|0.07
|-
|Gain on Sales of Easton Investments
|-
|(0.18
|)
|-
|(0.18
|)
|Tax Effect of Adjustments
|(0.01
|)
|0.06
|(0.01
|)
|0.06
|Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release
|-
|(0.20
|)
|-
|(0.19
|)
|Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.76
|
See Notes to Adjusted Financial Information.
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|FORECASTED ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|Full-Year
|2025
|Low
|High
|Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income Per Diluted Share to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|Forecasted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|$
|3.28
|$
|3.53
|Leadership Transition Costs, Net of Tax
|0.07
|0.07
|Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|$
|3.35
|$
|3.60
|Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow
|Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|1,020
|$
|1,100
|Forecasted Capital Expenditures
|(270
|)
|(250
|)
|Forecasted Free Cash Flow
|$
|750
|$
|850
|
See Notes to Adjusted Financial Information.
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
NOTES TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
The adjusted financial information should not be construed as an alternative to the results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company's definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company's ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The adjusted financial information should be read in conjunction with the company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.
The“Adjusted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:
Fiscal 2025
In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted results excludes the following:
- Aggregate pre-tax costs of $15 million ($14 million net of tax of $1 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, due to the transition of certain members of the leadership team, primarily related to severance benefits.
There were no adjustments to results in the first quarter of 2025.
Full-year 2025 Forecasted Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share excludes the adjustment referenced above.
Fiscal 2024
In the second quarter of 2024, adjusted results excludes the following:
- Aggregate pre-tax gains of $39 million ($25 million net of tax of $14 million), included in other income, net, related to the sales of certain Easton investments.
- A $44 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.
There were no adjustments to results in the first quarter of 2024.
Forecasted Free Cash Flow
Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is defined as Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less our Forecasted Capital Expenditures. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is useful to analyze our anticipated ability to generate cash. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow calculation may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other GAAP financial measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment