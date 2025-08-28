Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Delegation To Ukraine Damaged In Russian Attack On Kyiv

2025-08-28 06:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, who shared photos on X , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The EU Delegation in Kyiv was damaged by today's Russian strikes on civilian areas. I strongly condemn these brutal attacks, a clear sign that Russia rejects peace & chooses terror," Kos said.

She also expressed full solidarity with the EU staff, their families, and all Ukrainians enduring this aggression.

Later, European Council President António Costa wrote on X that "the EU will not be intimidated."

"Russia's aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people," he said, adding that his "thoughts are with the Ukrainian victims and also with the staff of the EU Delegation to Ukraine."

Katarina Mathernova, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, also commented on X , calling the strike "Moscow's true answer to peace efforts."

"Russia's 'peace' last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 10 killed, 30 injured, many buildings destroyed. The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave," she wrote.

