Amir Sends Written Message To President Of Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut, The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to the President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani delivered the message during a meeting on Tuesday with HE the Lebanese President.