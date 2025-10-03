Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Conditions Of Jordanians On Board Global Sumud Flotilla

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs is following up on the situation of the Jordanians on board the Global Sumud Flotilla.The Jordanian Chargé d'Affaires in Tel Aviv visited Jordanian individuals at the place where Israeli authorities had gathered the flotilla's passengers today, according to Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali. He checked on their health, which they reported to be good. He also checked on citizens from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the State of Kuwait, whose some of their citizens are on board the Global Sumud Flotilla.Majali reaffirmed that the Ministry will keep taking the required actions to guarantee the security of Jordanian nationals, uphold their rights, and facilitate their prompt return to Jordan through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv. "The Ministry will continue to provide all necessary and possible assistance to citizens of sister countries," he added.Majali reiterated that the Ministry holds Israel accountable for Jordanian citizens' safety, stressing that Israeli officials must uphold their legal rights and make sure they return to the Kingdom safely.