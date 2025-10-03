Hamas Says It'll Respond 'Soon' To Trump Proposal To End Gaza War

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A senior Hamas official says the Palestinian group will respond“soon” to US President Donald Trump's proposal to end Israel's war in Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported.

Hamas political bureau member Mohammed Nazzal told Al Jazeera Arabic on Thursday that the group was reviewing Trump's plan with the aim of halting Israel's offensive and would soon announce its official position.

Nazzal stressed that Hamas, as part of the Palestinian resistance, has the right to voice its views“in a way that serves the interests” of the Palestinian people.“We are not dealing [with the plan] under the logic that time is a sword pointed at our neck,” he added.

Earlier this week, the White House unveiled a 20-point proposal calling for an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of captives held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and a transitional government led by an international body.

On Tuesday, Trump gave Hamas three to four days to agree to the plan.

In previous negotiations, Hamas has demanded a full Israeli withdrawal from the famine-stricken enclave and insisted on a permanent ceasefire, with guarantees that displaced families can return to their homes, particularly in northern Gaza, where Israeli attacks have intensified.

