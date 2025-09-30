Saudi Arabia Affirms Readiness To Cooperate With US On Comprehensive Deal To End Gaza War

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia affirmed its readiness to cooperate with the United States in achieving a comprehensive deal to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, implement the complete Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, and ensure the unhindered flow of adequate humanitarian aid.



It also affirmed its readiness to contribute to energizing efforts to reach a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and the establishment of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



That came in the Saudi Cabinet's meeting held on Tuesday and chaired by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister HH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



It expressed Saudi Arabia's welcome of the US administration's declaration of President Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, redevelop the enclave, and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid without restrictions, in addition to Trump's declaration that he would not allow the annexation of the West Bank to Israel.



In addition, the Cabinet praised the increasing number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine and the growing international will to entrench the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination.