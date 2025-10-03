Jordan, Iraq Seek Further Cooperation In Election Administration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- President of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaita, on Friday, met with Iraqi counterpart Judge Omar Ahmad.Commissioner Dr. Fattah Al-Jilawi was present at the meeting, which was held as a side event to the IEC's regional conference on "Digital Transformation in Election Administration."According to an IEC statement, the two sides talked about measures to improve collaborative bilateral work in the area of elections, exchange expertise, and fortify bilateral connections between Jordan and Iraq in the area of election administration.Maaita stressed during the meeting the importance of Iraq regaining its prominent position in the Arab Organization of Electoral Management Bodies, especially as a founding member, and actively participating in the ongoing planning, coordination, and cooperation to support institutional performance at the Arab and regional levels.He clarified that the Independent Election Commission is offering all types of assistance within the framework of cooperative efforts, utilizing its full technical and administrative capabilities to support its Iraqi brothers and help them improve their institutional performance in overseeing electoral procedures.Judge Omar Ahmed, for his part, commended the Independent Election Commission in Jordan for promoting rapprochement and continued cooperation among Arab electoral administrations as well as for bolstering collective Arab action. He praised the level of proficiency attained by the Independent Election Commission in overseeing regional elections.