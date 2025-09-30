Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting Of GCC Electricity, Water Cooperation Committee
Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the 31st preparatory meeting of the Electricity and Water Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in the State of Kuwait.
The President of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) HE Eng. Abdulla bin Ali Al Theyab led the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance Gulf integration in the electricity and water sectors, progress on electricity and water interconnection projects, and support for energy efficiency and demand management programs. Governance frameworks and monitoring mechanisms for joint projects were also addressed.
HE Eng. Abdulla bin Ali Al Theyab affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing to work with its brothers to develop an integrated Gulf infrastructure that ensures the security and sustainability of supplies and supports the goals of the transition to clean energy.
