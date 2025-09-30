Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting Of GCC Electricity, Water Cooperation Committee

Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting Of GCC Electricity, Water Cooperation Committee


2025-09-30 02:00:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the 31st preparatory meeting of the Electricity and Water Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in the State of Kuwait.

The President of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) HE Eng. Abdulla bin Ali Al Theyab led the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance Gulf integration in the electricity and water sectors, progress on electricity and water interconnection projects, and support for energy efficiency and demand management programs. Governance frameworks and monitoring mechanisms for joint projects were also addressed.

HE Eng. Abdulla bin Ali Al Theyab affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing to work with its brothers to develop an integrated Gulf infrastructure that ensures the security and sustainability of supplies and supports the goals of the transition to clean energy.

MENAFN30092025000063011010ID1110131724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search