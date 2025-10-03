2 Children Dead, 4 Poisoned In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Two children of a family have died and four others fell ill after being poisoned in southern Ghazni province.

In a statement, Ghazni police said that on Thursday evening in Shadi Khan Kala of Qarabagh district, food mixed with rat poison caused the death of two children and left four other family members poisoned.

The statement added that the affected individuals were taken to Ghazni Civil Hospital for treatment, where their health condition is now reported to be stable.

sa