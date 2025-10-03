Kabul Air Quality Ranks Second Most Polluted: Iqair

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Based on air quality monitoring organization IQAir, Lahore ranks as the world's most polluted city, with Kabul coming in second, as particulate matter levels in the Afghan capital soared to 58 μg/m3 on Thursday.

The surge in pollution, driven by emissions and stagnant atmospheric conditions, has raised health concerns for vulnerable populations.

As of October 1 at 10:00 PM PT, Kabul's air quality index (AQI) exceeded 100, placing it in the“unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is the primary pollutant, measured at more than 11 times the World Health Organization's recommended annual guideline of 5 μg/m3.

Health officials warn that exposure to these elevated levels can aggravate respiratory issues, strain the heart, and impair lung function, particularly in children, the elderly, and individuals with preexisting health conditions.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, seal windows, wear protective masks if venturing outside, and use air purifiers indoors.

Nearby cities, including Jalalabad and Peshawar, are also experiencing poor air quality.

Despite the spike, forecasts suggest Kabul's air quality may improve to the“moderate” range later Thursday as winds help disperse pollutants.

While Kabul generally experiences moderate air quality, episodes of unhealthy pollution are not uncommon.

Experts emphasize that lasting improvement will require significant reductions in emissions and expanded access to cleaner energy sources.

