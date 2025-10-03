UNRWA: In Gaza, Tens Of Thousands Of Palestinians Frequently Displaced

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the continuous displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip under appalling humanitarian conditions is costing the region a great deal of resources.The agency stated in a message on the X platform on Friday that there is still restricted access to food, water, and other essentials.In order to lessen the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the organization demanded an immediate ceasefire as well as the secure and unfettered delivery of humanitarian goods.